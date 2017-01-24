Former West Lafayette City Hall demolition begins

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After standing for almost 50 years, the former West Lafayette City Hall building is set to come down.

The Board of Works approved the $135,000 contract for the building’s demolition Tuesday morning.

Facilities director Tim Clark said managing the project in house is saving the city $83,000.

Clark said the building will be completely gone in 4-5 weeks, and a lot of the material will be recycled.

“So it’s not going to a landfill, which is exciting to us, too,” Clark said. “That we worked out a contract between the demolition contractor and one of local construction companies to use the material on other projects throughout the city.”

Clark said all hazardous material was removed from the building prior to demolition.

“But it’s finally coming to a conclusion that we can move forward,” Clark said. “And do the right thing for the citizens of West Lafayette.”

The final stages of the project will be planting the grass seed expected to happen in the spring.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...