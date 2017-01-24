I-69 officials still evaluate completion schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — While progress is being made on Interstate 69, noncommittal answers of the project’s completion have local government officials frustrated.

The Herald Times reports that progress on the 22-mile section between Bloomington and Martinsville of I-69 is evident, but local government officials have not yet received an updated schedule.

Gary Vandegriff, project manager with I-69 Development Partners, says the project is currently expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2017.

However, members of the Bloomington/Monroe County Metropolitan Planning Organization spoke out against the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Indiana Finance Authority and I-69 Development Partners for not having an updated schedule ready this month.

Vandegriff says the schedule for the project is still being evaluated.

The October 2017 completion deadline is a full year after the original project completion date.

