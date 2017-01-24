INDOT: Pothole crews will close travel lanes as needed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will allow road crews repairing potholes throughout the state to close travel lanes when and where necessary during daytime hours.

INDOT said Monday those closures may occur during peak travel times for priority repairs.

It says that where possible, crews will limit their daytime work hours and try to avoid working in travel lanes carrying traffic in the peak direction during peak times. However, it says motorists may encounter maintenance crews making priority repairs any time of the day or night.

The agency urges motorists to stay alert, slow down, and give highway workers safe space to make the repairs.

INDOT is responsible for repairing numbered state and federal roads.

