Keeping children safe throughout Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe County review team reports the number of babies dying from bed-sharing has gone down dramatically. News 18’s takes a look at how local efforts are decreasing area deaths in various categories.

The Tippecanoe County Local Child Fatality Review Team reviews all deaths sudden, unexpected or unexplained of children 18 and younger.

Team member and Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington said the details of these deaths help the group identify trends and help prevent deaths in the future.

“This is a critical part of what we do in our community, regardless of the state law, to get these individuals together – these agencies – so we can address this issue: making our community safer,” Harrington said. “All citizens are vital, but it’s especially vital with our young children.”

After six babies died in 2015, the fatality review team made an effort to teach parents safe sleeping habits with their babies. As the team announced Tuesday, the number of bed-sharing deaths reported last year was zero.

“We’re very proud of that, and we’re going to continue all our efforts to educate new mothers,” said Harrington.

The team also tracks suicides.

Team member LuAnn Horton said in recent years, there has been one teen suicide but many attempts. She said teen suicide is preventable.

“If we can communicate effectively with children and help them understand that there are caring people that are willing and able and interested in helping them through the tough times, then they don’t have to see suicide as a alternative,” Horton said.

Another area of concern is texting and driving among teens. It’s a topic that hits home for Jill Biddle.

“A lot of teenagers that were friends of hers, ya know, have gotten a hold of me and said, ‘Ya know, we don’t put our phones in the front seat with us anymore. … We put it on … vibrate or silent.'”

In the summer of 2016, Biddle’s daughter, Maria Droesch, was killed in a car crash due to texting and driving. Now, Biddle helps spread driving awareness.

“I just can’t stress it enough that there’s so much texting and driving out there, and it’s not just the young kids that are inexperienced,” she said.

Biddle is creating a scholarship in honor of her daughter, who would have graduated from high school this year.

