Purdue men say they’re ready for MSU atmosphere

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLFI) — For the first time this season, the Boilermakers match up against Michigan State Tuesday night.

Two teams on completely different paths right now, since meeting in the Big Ten Championship game last season in Indianapolis. Purdue is 16-5, since that game, and Michigan State sits at 12-9. But don’t be fooled by the overall record, the Spartans are 9-1 at the Breslin Center.

It’s always a different atmosphere playing on the road than compared to at home and MSU is known to have a loud arena with a very rowdy fan base.

“It’s always a tough environment and atmosphere to play there, especially when you’re on the road. East Lansing is just one of those places that’s different for opposing teams,” Purdue junior forward Vincent Edwards said. “Coach Izzo is a great coach, hall of fame coach. They’re always ready to play. They are a tough, physical team. It’s going to be a really tough task. I feel like we’re up for it and our guys are ready and prepared.”

The Spartan men plan on using the crowd energy to fuel their momentum after coming off a two-game losing streak to Ohio State and Indiana.

“Their crowd really gets into it. They’re loud,” Purdue junior guard P.J. Thompson said. “Any time you have a home game you play a little bit harder and a little bit better.”

The Spartans are looking to redeem themselves at the expense of the Boilermakers.

“It’s an electric arena,” Purdue junior center Isaac Haas said. “Obviously, Michigan State and Purdue [are] not a big-tie name rivalry, but there is always a littler bit of bad blood there. It’s going to be fun to go in there and see that electricity, and use that to fuel us.”

