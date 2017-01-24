Purdue women’s basketball returns home for white out Thursday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – After a two-game road split last week, falling at Indiana and earning its first win since 2013 at Michigan State, the Purdue women’s basketball team returns home to Mackey Arena to host Nebraska at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Boilermakers head into the game tied for fifth in Big Ten at 4-3, while the Cornhuskers are 13th in the conference at 1-7.

Purdue’s young rivalry with Nebraska has already provided some special moments, including three overtime contests and two Big Ten Tournament matchups. The Boilermakers hold a 6-3 edge in the series, which began in 2012, however each side of the matchup owns a winning record on the other team’s floor. Purdue has won three-of-four contests in Lincoln, Nebraska, while the Cornhuskers have won two-of-three in Mackey.

The first-ever meeting between the two sides was one for the ages as No. 15 Purdue and 16th-ranked Nebraska went to three overtime periods before the Cornhuskers escaped with a 93-89 victory. The game was the first triple-overtime contest in Purdue women’s basketball history, and the first of three-straight overtime games in the series. Purdue earned a 74-70 double-overtime win in the 2012 Big Ten Tournament Championship game, and then escaped with a 69-66 overtime win at Nebraska in 2013.

Thursday’s meeting starts a new chapter in the rivalry as first-year coach Amy Williams takes the reigns for Nebraska. Williams and Purdue head coach Versyp are the only two coaches in the Big Ten leading their respectively alma maters as Williams took over the Huskers’ top spot last summer after a successful run at South Dakota.

Purdue faculty and staff will receive free admission to Thursday’s game, and the first 1,000 fans at Mackey Arena will receive a free t-shirt as part of a “White Out” promotion. Fans are encouraged to fill the stands with their favorite white Purdue gear in support of the Boilermakers.

