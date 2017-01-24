Smoke detector blitz Saturday in Flora

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — Different agencies in Carroll County will be out in full force in Flora Saturday for the smoke detector blitz.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officers will be going door to door to request permission and access to residents’ homes to check and/or install new smoke detectors.

The blitz is free of charge and available to all residents who live in the Flora Fire District.

People who are interested can contact the agency in advance by calling 765-564-3528 and leaving contact information with them.

