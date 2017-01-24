Southern IN man convicted in ’05 killing faces escape charge

PRINCETON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man convicted in a 2005 killing faces an escape charge after missing a court hearing on his probation status.

Gibson County’s prosecutor filed the escape charge last week against 35-year-old David M. Zimmerman, alleging in part that he intentionally removed his electronic monitoring device.

The Princeton Daily Clarion reports a warrant was issued for Zimmerman’s arrest on Dec. 22 after he failed to appear for a hearing on a motion seeking to revoke his probation.

Zimmerman pleaded guilty in 2006 to voluntary manslaughter in the June 2005 shooting death of 43-year-old Wade Vore outside a Princeton bar. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of probation. He completed work release last June, but is still subject to terms of his probation.

