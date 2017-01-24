Teachers would face more background checks under proposal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All Indiana teachers would have to undergo a criminal background check every five years under a bill endorsed by an Indiana legislative committee.

The proposal approved unanimously Tuesday by the House Education Committee toughens current requirements that teachers only face such checks when they are first hired. The requirement would apply to all public, private and charter schools in the state, with teachers possibly having to pay for the screenings.

The proposal sponsored by Republican Rep. Jeffrey Thompson of Lizton would also require the Department of Child Services to notify schools of substantiated child abuse or neglect by an employee or volunteer.

The Legislature signed off last year on requiring checks of private school educators and limits on confidentiality agreements.

