Two Logansport men sentenced in Cass Co. burglaries

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Logansport men have been sentenced for their part in a number of burglaries in Cass County during 2016.

Cass County Prosecutor Lisa Swaim said Michael Scott Hunter and Jeffrey Conn, both 46, were sentenced Tuesday for their involvement in the crimes.

Swaim said on Dec. 19, Conn pleaded guilty to two burglary charges. The first was related to a Cass County pole barn burglary that occurred on April 22, and the other occurred on Dec. 12 at Logansport’s Exide Factory. Hunter also pleaded guilty in December for his involvement in the pole barn burglary.

According to Swaim, Conn was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections with four years of suspended probation. Hunter was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections with three years of suspended probation. Both men were also ordered to pay restitution.

