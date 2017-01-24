West Lafayette Parks & Rec honored for excellence

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is being honored for its excellence.

The department received the Excellence in Landscape Design Award for the Heron sign and sculpture, which is located at the entrance of the Celery Bog Nature Area.

The parks department was recognized at the annual Indiana Parks and Recreation Association meeting last week.

West Lafayette Parks superintendent Janet Fawley said, “It feels good. It was nice to be honored that way in front of a lot of our peers.”

Fawley said she always knew her team was excellent. She said although, it feels good to have someone else express it.

“We have a wonderful staff, a great group of people all of the around here in West Lafayette,” Fawley said. “And I think it’s just a way to make sure that everybody knows what a great job they’re doing.”

Later this year, Fawley said the department plans to add sculptures and signs to other West Lafayette parks.

