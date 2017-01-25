150-day closure planned for I-65 bridge construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI/WISH) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a multimillion dollar construction project scheduled to begin in March 2017 on Indianapolis’s southside.

INDOT has negotiated a $19.6 million contract with Superior Construction to replace the six Interstate 65 bridges over Interstate 465. The bridges were originally constructed in 1963.

Officials said drivers should prepare for the 150-day closure. It will affect the following: loop ramp from I-465 East to I-65 North, the ramp from I-65 South to I-465 East, and ramp from I-65 North to I-465 West.

Work is expected to begin in March and should be completed before the end of the year.

