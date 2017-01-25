Basketball coach blames Trump after players get called the N-word

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The West Lafayette high school basketball coach is calling the President of the United States a bigot. This comes after two of his players were called the N-word. He wrote about it in a piece published by the Lafayette Journal and Courier.

“I finally decided to do it publicly after this incident,” said Dave Wood, the West Lafayette Boys’ Head Basketball Coach.

The incident Wood is referring to involves two of his players. He said it happened on Monday. They were walking between Happy Hollow Elementary School and the high school when an SUV stopped nearby. He said the people inside called the players the N-word.

“My players, at that point, got out of the situation and got to one of their homes. But they were obviously shaken by the situation,” explained Wood.

Wood said too many similar incidents have been occurring since the election. He has some strong words in his op-ed to describe why he believes this is the case; sentiments he repeated to News 18.

“I believe that black people felt empowered when we elected Barack Obama as president. And I believe that we have elected a white, bigoted person as president and I believe that people who are white and bigoted feel empowered as well,” said Wood.

Wood said since the op-ed was published late Wednesday morning, he’s had several people tell him they are proud of him. But he knows his words won’t be well-received by everyone.

“Did I know when I wrote that that there would people who disagree with me? Of course, I did. If this creates some dialogue, that maybe allows us to reach a common ground, then it’s been a good thing,” said Wood.

News 18 reached out to West Lafayette Community School Corporation Superintendent Rocky Killion for comment on the piece. He said, “I support my staff, as well as all citizens, to appropriately voice their opinion as allowed by the First Amendment.”

