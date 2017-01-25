Bloomington Mayor: I-69 stretch may not open until late 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bloomington’s mayor says the lead contractor for the Interstate 69 extension segment that will link his city and Martinsville has told local officials that section might not open until late 2018.

Mayor John Hamilton says Isolux Corsan LLC, the private company overseeing the project’s design and construction, told local officials Tuesday the segment’s earliest possible completion date is August 2018. That’s nearly two year later than the original planned opening date of October 2016.

Indiana Finance Authority spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland says October 2017 remains the 22-mile section’s official completion date, and any update to that time-table would come from the finance authority.

Hamilton tells The Herald-Times that he’s “exceedingly frustrated” by the conflicting information about the project’s time-table for completion.

