Counting the area’s homeless; volunteer to help

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Groups of volunteers across the Hoosier state will be making an effort to fight homelessness Thursday, and the outreach team in Greater Lafayette needs the community’s help.

Volunteers are needed in Tippecanoe and its seven surrounding counties for the Point-In-Time Count. Participants count homeless people and report where they sleep and spend time.

The mission is to find and provide outreach services for homeless people. Volunteers will help pass out bags with supplies and food for those in need.

Through last year’s event, close to 6,000 homeless people were identified in Indiana. That’s including more than 1,000 under the age of 18.

Event coordinator Kurt Harker said it’s especially important to help homeless people during the winter months.

“There’s people outside and they have needs. … Their needs could be food. … We try to get them shelter, we try to get them clothing, ya know, sleeping bags, whatever they need,” Harker said. “We have a bunch of supplies.”

To volunteer for the Point-In-Time Count, click here to sign up.

For more information on the event, contact Kurt Harker at 765-428-2274 or at kharker@wvamhc.org.

