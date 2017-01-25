DNR: Indiana wildlife donations fell after tax form change

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State wildlife officials say changes to Indiana’s tax forms have taken a bite out of donations to a program that boosts wildlife diversity.

The Department of Natural Resources says the Nongame Wildlife Fund’s donations fell more than 60 percent last year.

The culprit was apparently a tax form change that moved a tax check-off box to another page. Hoosiers preparing their tax returns can check that box to donate tax refund proceeds to the fund that’s helped return river otters and other species to Indiana.

The DNR says a code that will be required this year for donations could also impact the fund, which receives no taxpayer funding.

The agency has produced a YouTube video explaining the new fund’s new donation process.

