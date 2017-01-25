Indiana State Police fall prey to credit card skimming scam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police say one trooper’s department-issued fuel card apparently fell victim to a skimming device at a gas station.

Sgt. John Perrine says the trooper’s fuel card was used for more than $1,000 in fraudulent charges. He says investigators believe the card’s information was stolen through a device installed on a gas pump at a central Indiana gas station.

Criminals place those devices inside stations’ credit card readers to capture credit and debit card information as cards are being swiped.

Perrine said Wednesday that state police have frozen about a dozen fuel cards other troopers recently used at the same station and are investigating whether any money were stolen from those cards.

He says the agency isn’t identifying the gas station as the investigation continues.