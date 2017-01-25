‘Madden’ preseason simulation had Falcons winning it all

(CBS Sports) — “Madden 17” is the all-knowing prognosticator, apparently.

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson simulated the entire 2016 NFL season before the year began and it all ended with the Atlanta Falcons winning Super Bowl 51, albeit beating the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nobody was picking the Falcons then, but this is what he wrote.

This is the beauty of fake football. Anything can happen? I’m not saying I will literally eat one of my shoes if the four teams in the championship games are the Steelers, Jaguars, Falcons and Saints but, actually eff it, I’ll eat a shoe if that happens. Screenshot it and hold me to it.

Well done, Will. He was a New England Patriots’ letdown away from his “Madden” simulation coming completely true.

