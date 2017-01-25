Providers in Tippecanoe Co. address ACA marketplace changes

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Changes to the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace could be impacting those insured in Tippecanoe County.

What can people enrolled in the federal exchange look for? And how can they fix the problem?

As of Jan. 1, the Encore Network and United Healthcare are no longer offering its product through the federal exchange. The two companies opted out of the program last summer.

Those with coverage in these plans under the Affordable Care Act may have problems getting the care they need.

“Consumers are going to have to become more responsible and really be aware of what is taking place in the market,” said Jason Middleton, Franciscan Health director of business management.

Middleton said consumers should have found out about the changes during the re-enrollment process. That’s why he stresses the importance of staying up to date with their company’s health care plan.

“I would encourage folks to really tune in and keep up to date, as far as what’s happening with their particular plan,” Middleton said. “The fortunate thing about this is that there are alternatives out there.”

Middleton said anyone with concerns about coverage can call Franciscan Health at 317-528-8735 to learn more about those alternatives.

Unity Healthcare has received similar questions and issued a statement:

“Unity Healthcare, LLC, values each of our patients and will strive to identify the appropriate plans to participate in to provide the best access to our patients. In the interim, patients should contact their providers to discuss alternatives available to them.”

However, Middleton said there is another option for customers.

“I would also encourage folks to go out to healthcare.gov if they need to re-enroll,” said Middleton. “That’s really the best place for them to go and do that.”

