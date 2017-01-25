Purdue baseball completes coaching staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — After a four-year term as an assistant at Butler, Miles Miller has joined Purdue baseball, completing Mark Wasikowski’s coaching staff for the upcoming 2017 season.

Miller joins fellow assistant coaches Wally Crancer and Steve Holm along with director of operations John Madia, comprising the coaching staff for Wasikowski’s first season as the leader of the Boilermakers. Purdue opens its new campaign Feb. 17.

Miller has served as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Butler and Philadelphia University. He was a pitching coach in three different collegiate summer leagues and began his coaching career as an assistant at Albertus Magnus College (New Haven, Connecticut).

“We are very excited to have Miles join our staff here at Purdue University. He is extremely well respected in the baseball world, and specifically, in the Indianapolis area,” Wasikowski said. “His expertise covers a wide range of areas that will clearly strengthen our team. His local ties and connections in Indiana will further assist in our mission of developing great relationships with coaches and key people in our fertile region of talent. We look forward to Coach Miller’s daily presence and great enthusiasm for excellence in our Purdue family.”

The Tahoe City, California, native joined the Butler coaching staff in the fall of 2012 and was promoted to pitching coach and recruiting coordinator the following summer. Three pitchers earned All-Big East honors during his tenure and Eric Stout was selected in the 13th round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Bulldogs’ first draftee since 2002.

Miller has coached seven pitchers that have been drafted and 12 total that went on to sign professional contracts. Additionally, two have pitched in the World Baseball Classic.

Miller’s summer league experience includes him serving as the pitching coach for the Waterloo Bucks of the Northwoods League, the New Bedford Bay Sox of the New England Collegiate League and the Torrington Titans of the Atlantic Collegiate League. While with Torrington, he coached future first-round pick Chris Reed.

The Grand Canyon University alumnus made an immediate impact on the Butler pitching staff, which saw its team ERA drop nearly two runs from 2012 to 2013. He was recognized for his work at Philadelphia with increased responsibilities after each of his two seasons, adding recruiting coordinator duties after the 2011 campaign and being promoted to associate head coach following the 2012 campaign.

At Butler, Miller spearheaded the creation of an annual first pitch dinner for the baseball program. At Albertus Magnus, he worked with the hitters and infielders along with coaching first base.

Miller played collegiately at San Diego Mesa College. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Grand Canyon University. Before beginning his coaching career, he spent 2 ½ years as an assistant director for Velocity Sports Performance, a facility specializing in sports performance and adult fitness programs in Scottsdale, Arizona.

