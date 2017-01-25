Tippy Connect to get down at Gatsby Gala

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — On Friday, you can pretend like it’s 1922 at Tippy Connect’s Gatsby Gala. It’s an anniversary celebration of the organization turning 10 years old.

“Tippy Connect is celebrating our 10-year anniversary,” explained Shane Weist during an appearance on News 18 This Morning. “We’re a young professional organization, between the ages of 21 and 39. We do networking, professional development and community outreach.”

At Friday’s gala, people are invited to dress up in the style of the “Great Gatsby” in old-time flapper dresses or vintage suits.

There will be hor d’oeuvres and raffles for partygoers.

“We’re going to give away four Disney tickets and four Southwest airline tickets,” said Stacey Baisden. “That’s our big raffle prize for the night. We have over $5,000 worth of merchandise that we have had donated.”

Tickets bought online are $60 per individual ticket or $110 per couple. Tickets bought at the door are $75 per person.

The Gatsby Gala will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 6-11:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott on Fairington Avenue in Lafayette.

