West Lafayette HS student receives national recognition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One West Lafayette High School student is being recognized nationally for his research project.

Senior Arjun Ramani is one of 40 finalists for the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search. He was chosen from more than 1,700 students.

Ramani has already received $27,000 for becoming a finalist.

In March, Ramani will head to Washington, D.C. for the final stage of the competition. He will go through a rigorous judging process, meet his fellow competitors and interact with leading scientists.

Ramani said his parents are very excited for him. He said his dad was his first science teacher.

“He’s where I learned math from throughout my childhood,” Ramani said. “So he’s very, very excited cause he’s seeing all the time he’s spent with me coming to a conclusion kind of at the end of my high school experience.”

He said he is excited to see all his hard work pay off.

“It’s a pretty good feeling yeah, I mean I’ve been doing research in various areas since ninth grade,” said Ramani. “This project has definitely been the most fun for me cause math is my favorite area, yeah and it is definitely very fulfilling.”

The first place winner of the Regeneron Science Talent Search is awarded $250,000.

