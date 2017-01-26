2 fatally shot at mobile home in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two people have been fatally shot at a mobile home in Indianapolis and a 2-year-old girl who was inside escaped injury.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting on Wednesday night and found a man and woman had been shot at a mobile home park on the city’s southwest side. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the girl was inside the home at the time, but she was unharmed.

A person was taken into custody following the shooting and police say there’s no threat to the public. Names of those involved weren’t immediately released as police continue to investigate.