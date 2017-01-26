Lockout lifted for 3 TSC schools

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three schools with the Tippecanoe County School Corporation were on lockout Thursday due to a incident with Lafayette police.

Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge and Woodland elementary schools are all affected.

TSC communications coordinator Sue Scott said the lockouts are due to police activity in the area of the schools. She said all students are safe.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Scott Galloway said a burglary investigation was going on in the area, and it was only a precautionary measure to put the schools on lockout.

There is no threat to the community.

The lockout was lifted just before 1 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...