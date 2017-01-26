Brazil man charged for 2 Lafayette robberies

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police arrested the man wanted for two Lafayette bank robberies in 2016, and now charges have been officially filed against him.

Prosecutors charged 56-year-old Zack Hitchings III of Brazil, Indiana, with two counts each of robbery and theft, all felonies. Due to his prior convictions, they also charged him with being a habitual offender.

Prior convictions:

January 2013: Convicted of robbery in Marion County

August 2005: Convicted of two counts of robbery in Marion County

April 2009: Convicted of battery resulting in serious bodily injury in Clay County

On. Nov. 18, 2016, around 1:15 p.m., police were sent to the Lafayette Bank and Trust on Maple Point Drive. The teller told police the suspect demanded all of her $100 and $50-dollar bills, then asked for all her $20s. She tried to trigger the silent alarm, but the suspect saw her and stopped her.

Court documents state more than $7,500 was taken from the bank. The teller told police she feared for her life.

On Dec. 17, 2016, just before noon, police were called to the Lafayette Community Bank on Cougill Lane. Tellers told police the man demanded $100 and $50-dollar bills from all the cash drawers, and then wanted all the $20s too before he left.

Court documents reveal one teller activated a silent alarm, and the suspect apologized before leaving. The man got away with more than $3,800.

By viewing surveillance videos at both banks and the surrounding businesses, police were able to release suspect photos and identify the vehicle the suspect was driving – a silver 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an all-black spare tire on the front-passenger side. People familiar with Hitchings identified him.

More than a week after the incident, police spoke with someone close to Hitchings. He told police when he confronted him, Hitchings replied he “needed to leave town.” Police asked about Hitchings’ SUV, and the informant confirmed the same make and model, as well as the all-black spare tire.

Police in Georgia found Hitchings and arrested him under two warrants. He has since been transferred back to Indiana and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.

