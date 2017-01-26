Fugitive Search: Jason Harrigan

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police need the public’s need finding a man wanted on a warrant.

Jason Harrigan, 23, is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search. He’s described as 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

An arrest warrant was issued for Harrigan in January out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court IV for a drug law violation and resisting law enforcement.

Anyone with information about Harrigan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

