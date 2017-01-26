Indiana congressmen write Trump letter about East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Members of Indiana’s congressional delegation have written a letter to President Donald Trump asking for details related to cleaning lead contamination in East Chicago.

The Thursday bipartisan letter comes after reported changes at the Environmental Protection Agency, including a temporary media blackout and freeze on contracts and grants. EPA officials in Chicago declined comment.

The EPA is working on the cleanup at the U.S.S. Lead Superfund site in East Chicago, where hundreds of families were displaced last year due to high lead levels.

The Post Tribune reports the letter was sent by Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Vislosky. They wrote that they’re worried about preventing EPA employees from addressing the “ongoing public health and safety crisis in East Chicago.”

