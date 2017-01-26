Indy man convicted after 2015 police chase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A man accused of participating in a police chase that started after a West Lafayette pharmacy robbery is found guilty.

Twenty-five-year-old Carlvion Gates of Indianapolis was found guilty by a jury on nine of eleven charges including theft, resisting law enforcement and conspiracy to commit robbery. The jury was hung on the actual charge of robbery.

Gates is one of four people accused in the case.

Police believe another man walked into the West Lafayette CVS in September 2015, and got away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics.

They believe that man dropped off the drugs with Gates and two women, then left in another car.

Police pursued Gates and the women down Interstate 65 all the way to Lebanon, where stop sticks were deployed.

Gates’ sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

