BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — Multiple fire departments have been called to downtown Brookston for a structure fire.

A commercial building at 201 E. Third St. in downtown Brookston is on fire. Flames are visible from the roof and smoke is billowing from the building.

Fire crews from Brookston, Chalmers and Battle Ground were called in, and aerial units have been called to standby.

News 18 has a crew on the scene and we will have updates as more information becomes available.

