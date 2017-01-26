Police arrest man wanted for Lafayette bank robberies

Booking photo shows Zack Hitchings. (Provided/Lafayette Police Department)
Lafayette police released the surveillance photo from the Lafayette Community Bank, where a reported robbery occurred Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Photo Provided/LPD)
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for two bank robberies that occurred late last year.

Evidence and tips from the public led them to 56-year-old Zack Hitchings of Indianapolis.

Hitchings was arrested by authorities in Brunswick, Georgia, on a state parole warrant and an arrest warrant for robbery charges out of Lafayette.

The first bank robbery happened on Nov. 18 at Lafayette Bank and Trust on Maple Point Drive. The second on Dec. 17 at the Lafayette Community Bank on Cougill Lane.

Surveillance photo from a reported robbery at Lafayette Bank and Trust on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Hitchings was transferred from Georgia and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.