Police arrest man wanted for Lafayette bank robberies

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for two bank robberies that occurred late last year.

Evidence and tips from the public led them to 56-year-old Zack Hitchings of Indianapolis.

Hitchings was arrested by authorities in Brunswick, Georgia, on a state parole warrant and an arrest warrant for robbery charges out of Lafayette.

The first bank robbery happened on Nov. 18 at Lafayette Bank and Trust on Maple Point Drive. The second on Dec. 17 at the Lafayette Community Bank on Cougill Lane.

Hitchings was transferred from Georgia and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...