Purdue students celebrate the Chinese New Year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Chinese New Year begins this Saturday and that calls for a celebration for Purdue University students and faculty.

It’s the Year of the Rooster.

An event Thursday night was hosted by the Confucius Institute and the College of Liberal Arts. There was food, art and performances to help celebrate.

Organizers said it’s a tradition that continues to honor the Chinese culture.

“This is not only to express ourselves when we celebrate our heritage and culture, but also to connect with the community,” said Wei Hong, Director of the Confucius Institute.

Students with the West Lafayette Music Department were there to perform. They will be traveling to China in March.

