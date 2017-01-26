Report reveals details of Gary fire that killed 3 children

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A report from the Gary Fire Department says the two-story apartment of an arson fire that killed three children was in “catastrophic conditions” when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The Post-Tribune reports 2-year-old Yaleah Cohen, 4-year-old Alaya Pickens and 5-year-old Jayden Mitchell were pronounced dead at the residence early Dec. 24. The children were cousins.

In the report, firefighters say the building was engulfed in flames and that the living room floor was on fire.

Fire department officials say a man in the home had burns on up to 30 percent of his body, and a woman said she had neck and body pain after jumping out of a second-story window.

The fire was ruled an arson shortly after, but an investigation into what started it is ongoing.

