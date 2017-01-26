Seven-story hotel to replace the Knights Inn in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new seven-story hotel is replacing the Knights Inn on South Street in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Redevelopment Commission approved the deal Thursday morning.

Replacing the Knights Inn on South Street in Lafayette has been on Mayor Tony Roswarski’s to-do list for quite some time now.

“It’s a difficult site because of the overhead power lines. It’s off the interstate a little bit. It sits back behind some fast food restaurants, it sits up against some storage units,” said Roswarski.

Drury Development Corporation said it plans to build a six-foot wall between the new hotel location and Fox’s Den storage units.

“They are going to change some of the access and come in better off of the road that comes in between, kind of, the gas station there and Bob Evans,” added Roswarski.

All those changes are included in the city’s $1.6 million deal to demolish The Knights Inn and replace it with a seven-story Drury Inn.

“So, it’s going to change our skyline a little bit out there, along the interstate and along South Street,” Roswarski said. “And you know, we are certainly excited about that.”

Mayor Roswarski said the deal should also ease the crime problem in the area. With the number of new taxes that will be created by the Drury Inn, he said the $1.6 million was very reasonable.

“Really, what we are doing is we are actually giving them part of their own money back over a four-year period,” said Roswarski. “But we’re still going to be dollars ahead on their investment and, again, solving a community issue with the police calls and other things like that. When you add all that up, this is a very good economic deal for the city of Lafayette.”

Drury Development Corporation says it hopes to start demolition next winter and begin construction for the new hotel in the spring.

