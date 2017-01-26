Son replaces father on Lafayette Redevelopment Commission

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette city official is leaving his position, but this time it’s staying in the family.

John Thieme was formally on the board of the Lafayette Redevelopment Commission, but he is stepping down and his son T.J. is stepping in next month.

John Thieme was awarded for his 12 years on the board Thursday. He says Lafayette has seen a lot over that period of time, including the recession.

News 18 asked him what his proudest moment was as a board member.

“The fact that the city stood behind a lot of the local employers during the tough times, and now we’re being rewarded,” John Thieme said.

He’s also very proud of how fiscally responsible Lafayette has been, noting the city’s outstanding credit rating.

John Thieme isn’t retiring though, he said he’s still very busy as a certified public accountant.

He said he’s also excited to see his son follow in his footsteps.

T.J. Thieme said he’s looking forward to his new role.

“I’ve been here my whole life and I really want to make the community a better place, and we have such a great community,” T.J. Thieme said. “I went to high school here, I went to Purdue University, I graduated five years ago.”

T.J. Thieme said his young age and experience will bring a new outlook to the board. He currently lives downtown and is a property owner. He said it’s nice to be contributing to the area he’s been a large part of.

