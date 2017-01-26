St. Joseph’s College facing financial challenges

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — The financial situation has become dire at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer. The institution’s president said it needs $100 million to continue serving students.

According to a letter sent Wednesday by President Robert Pastoor, the college needs commitments of $20 million before June 1.

“It is only through financial remedies of this magnitude that I could state confidently that we can provide the kind of educational experience that our students deserve,” he stated in his letter.

But St. Joe’s marketing director tells News 18, as of now, the college has no plans to close.

Pastoor said his staff has exhausted all possible avenues in their efforts to improve the financial situation.

“My staff and I wrestled with our substantial financial challenges. We designed a transformation plan, implemented programmatic growth strategies and have exhausted possible strategies to reverse our deteriorating financial trends. After extensive review and analysis of our situation, I have come to the understanding that our financial challenges are dire,” Pastoor said.

The Higher Learning Commission put St. Joseph’s College on probation in November of 2016, due to finances.

The Board of Trustees will meet next week, Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, to discuss the school’s future.

“We will discuss a variety of paths forward for the future of the institution. We will share the outcomes of those discussions promptly following their meeting,” he said.

Rensselaer’s mayor said the college helps out the city pretty big economically. He said the city is hoping to get the funds needed and is even willing to help out.

We will have much more on this story coming up later on News 18 at 11.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...