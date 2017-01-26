Statewide Silver Alert issued for Crawfordsville man

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 19-year-old Crawfordsville man is missing, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide Silver Alert in response.

Kaden Cravens is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with blue eyes and either brown hair or a shaved head.

Cravens was last seen Friday, Jan. 20, around noon in Crawfordsville. He was last seen wearing a black knee length pea coat, striped red shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe he is in danger. He may be disoriented and require medical attention.

If you have any information on Cravens, please call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 765-362-3300 or call 911.

