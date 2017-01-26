Students nervous about their future during Saint Joseph’s College financial crisis

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer is facing a financial crisis. The president said the school needs $100 million to continue serving students. News 18 spoke to some students who said they are nervous about the future.

The college has been having financial problems for at least two years. The school’s Marketing Director Greg Gill said, as of now, the school has no plans to close.

But for Toni Raver, who has been studying communications at Saint Joseph’s College for two years, it was shocking to hear that the school she loves is in a financial crisis.

“It’s my second year here and it’s kind of scary thinking about,” said Raver. “What to do if your school closes and where you’re going to go.”

According to a letter sent out Wednesday, President Robert Pastoor said the college needs commitments of $20 million before June 1.

Pastoor said his staff has exhausted all possible avenues in their efforts to improve the financial situation.

“It was probably around November when Dr. Pastoor kind of made an announcement to the student body, saying that we are in a financial crisis,” said Raver.

The Higher Learning Commission put Saint Joseph’s College on probation last year, due to finances.

Raver said Pastoor held a meeting with the student senate Wednesday night warning them about the millions needed.

Rensselaer’s Mayor Stephen Wood said the college makes a big impact in the city.

“It would be a real economic impact to us if we lost Saint Joe,” said Wood.

He said he hopes the school can find the funds to stay afloat.

“They spend money at restaurants. It would be an enormous impact on housing and I think we do have students who do things and live in Rensselaer,” said Wood.

The Board of Trustees will meet Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 to discuss the school’s future.

“It’s a real downer and everyone is real concerned about what’s going to happen,” said Raver. “They’re very nervous about what the board is going to say next week and we’re just kind of in anticipation of what’s going to happen.”

News 18 reached out to President Pastoor multiple times. He and his administration refused to do an interview.

