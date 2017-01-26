Suspended student sues Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A former Purdue student is suing the university under Title IX, claiming he was wrongly suspended over sexual assault allegations.

The lawsuit says the allegations were brought in April 2016, six months after the female student alleges the assault happened.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claimed the unidentified male student – her boyfriend at the time – inappropriately touched her while she was sleeping in November 2015.

The complainant said that never happened, and the administration hasn’t shown him any evidence it did. He claims he was discriminated against because he is a male.

Although the suspension will expire in June, he said it has cost him his position in the Navy ROTC program.

The lawsuit names the Purdue University, the Board of Trustees, President Mitch Daniels and four other administrators as plaintiffs.

