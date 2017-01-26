Tickets still available for YWCA’s Unmasking Domestic Violence masquerade ball

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The YWCA of Greater Lafayette is gearing up for its third annual Unmasking Domestic Violence masquerade ball. It’s a fundraiser for the YWCA’s domestic violence program.

Iris Goldfeder has been a part of the event since the start.

“I do it because there are so many women out there in crisis that don’t know that they can get help and there’s a place that they can go to,” said Goldfeder during an appearance on News 18 This Morning.

Lisa Harker is a case advocate for the YWCA’s domestic violence program, and since the masquerade ball started, she’s seen a lot of improvements including a renovated shelter for local victims of domestic violence.

“We have so many programs that support women both after they’ve been in the shelter and for women who don’t need the shelter but need other kinds of service like legal advocacy and Hispanic advocacy,” said Harker. “We have support groups. We have a number of different programs.”

Goldfeder promises an upscale party-like atmosphere at the event on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“You get to dress up. It’s a black tie and cocktail attire event. You get to wear a mask!,” she laughed. “There’s a great dinner and dancing. We’ll have a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.”

The Unmasking Domestic Violence Masquerade Ball is Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Courtyard Marriot at 150 Fairington Drive in Lafayette. Doors open at 6 p.m., and dinner is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person, $500 for a table of 8 or $600 for a table of 10.

