3A contenders to meet on the Frenzy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s boys and girls basketball action from the hardwood on the Friday Night Frenzy.

In West Lafayette tonight, the Red Devils host Class 3A No. 4-ranked Culver Academies.

The two teams will meet for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Eagles won that game at home 56-54 in overtime. Culver Academies only loss this season came to the No. 4 team in Class 4A. West Lafayette (9-5) is coming off Tuesday’s win against North Montgomery and will need buckets to fall for its top two scorers, Charlie Nycz and Matt Krause.

Two other top 3A squads will meet on the hardwood Friday night.

No. 7 Twin Lakes (13-2) faces a tough test as it hosts Northwestern (12-2). Northwestern took a loss to Lafayette Central Catholic on Jan. 1, but the Tigers have won six games in a row since. The Indians will trust their senior-laden lineup to provide a balanced scoring attack.

But that’s not all, Sports 18 will have all highlights and scores from all the schools from where you live coming up on the Friday Night Frenzy.

Boys Games:

Benton Central at Seeger – 7:30 p.m.

Caston at Pioneer – 7:30 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Frankfort – 7:30 p.m.

Culver Academy at West Lafayette – 8 p.m.

Faith Christian at Fountain Central – 7:30 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Central Catholic – 8 p.m.

Kokomo at Lafayette Jeff – 7:30 p.m.

Logansport at Marion – 7:30 p.m.

McCutcheon at Anderson – 8 p.m.

North Montgomery at Western Boone – 7:30 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer Central – 8:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington – 7:30 p.m.

North White at South Newton – 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Twin Lakes – 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Harrison – 7:30 p.m.

Southmont at Lebanon – 7:30 p.m.

West Central at Winamac – 7:30 p.m.

Girls Games:

Clinton Prairie at Clinton Central – 7:30 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Frankfort – 6 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Central Catholic – 6 p.m.

North Judson at Triton – 8 p.m.

North Montgomery at Western Boone – 6 p.m.

North White at Delphi – 7:30 p.m.

Southmont at Lebanon – 6 p.m.

