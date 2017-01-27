Authorities release IDs of 3 dead in head-on Indiana crash

LAPEL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a husband and wife in their 80s are among three people who died in a head-on crash on a central Indiana highway.

The crash occurred on State Road 32 between Anderson and the town of Lapel about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports the Madison County coroner says 85-year-old John G. Hurley of Anderson and his 84-year-old wife, Virginia, died following the crash along with 78-year-old Hal Eugene Montgomery of Westfield.

The couple died at the scene and Montgomery died at a hospital.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the Hurleys were in a car and Montgomery was in a minivan. A witness told authorities the Hurleys’ car crossed the center line before the crash. The crash is under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...