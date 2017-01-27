Brookston building owner opens up after massive fire

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — Battle Ground resident Denny Clark was in Florida when he said he got a call that his Brookston storage building was on fire Thursday afternoon.

“I didn’t think there was that much that could burn, being a brick building,” said Clark. “I guess the fire got in between the inside wall and the brick, and it made it difficult for them to get the fire out.”

Clark said the building was built in 1916 as a Ford Garage. He bought it in 1994 and has since used it as a storage building.

Among the 7,000 square feet of space, sat what Clark described as hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of collectibles, from antique cars and toys to vintage gas pumps and signs.

Some of which caught the attention of the show “American Pickers” in April 2016.

“I’m not in grief, but I’m sad,” he said. “There’s not anything I can do about it.”

Clark said at the time of the fire, workers were doing restoration to the building’s exterior, using torches to dry bricks. He’s not sure what led to the fire, but said it was the crews working on the building who called the fire department.

“My attitude is, you know, if you don’t have control over something and you can’t do anything about it, then there’s no reason to worry about it,” added Clark.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Clark said he’s not aware if anyone has been allowed inside to see if anything is salvageable.

When News 18 went to the scene Friday, insurance adjusters were there taking pictures and fencing was being put around the building.

While Clark said he’s disappointed to lose his valuables, he says life goes on.

“You start over,” he said. “So, I guess I get to go shopping.”

Along with collectibles, Clark said a small area of the building was currently rented out for use as a meeting space and coffee shop.

He plans to reach out to the American Pickers team to see if they still have photos of the building when the show was taped.

Clark said those could help him get a better idea of the value of everything lost in the fire

News 18 made several attempts to contact the Brookston Fire Department to see if a cause has been determined, but we were unable to reach anyone for comment.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...