Exodus refugee group ‘deeply troubled’ by Trump plans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana organization that battled former Gov. Mike Pence’ attempted ban on Syrian refuges says it’s “deeply troubled” by President Donald Trump’s plan to do the same across the U.S.

Exodus Refugee Immigration, which won a court challenge of Pence’s refugee order, said Thursday that Trump’s plan couldn’t come at a worse time — during “one of the worst” refugee crises of all time.

A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press shows Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and to suspend a broader federal refugee program for 120 days.

Pence, now the vice president, tried to ban Syrian refugees from coming to Indiana, citing security concerns. Exodus continued to settle families despite his 2015 order. They sued Pence after he tried to cut their government funding.