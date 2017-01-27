German prosecutors: Ex-VW chief facing fresh questions

Associated Press Published:
Martin Winterkorn
FILE - In a Tuesday, May 5, 2015 file photo, Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn addresses the shareholders during the annual shareholder meeting of the car manufacturer Volkswagen in Hannover, Germany. Winterkorn apologized Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, after the Environmental Protection Agency said the German automaker skirted clean air rules by rigging emissions tests for about 500,000 diesel cars. "I personally am deeply sorry that we have broken the trust of our customers and the public," Volkswagen chief Martin Winterkorn said in a statement. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors in Germany say they have sufficient evidence to indicate that former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn may have known of his company’s emissions cheating software earlier than he claims.

The 69-year-old stepped down in September 2015, days after news of Volkswagen’s use of software to cheat on emissions emerged in the U.S., saying at the time that he was not aware of any wrongdoing on his part.

Prosecutors in Braunschweig said in a statement Friday that they have increased the number of suspects in their investigation of VW from 21 to 37.

Winterkorn and others are being investigated on allegations they committed fraud by failing to inform shareholders early enough of the problems the company could face.