Good food and good deals during Devour Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) – Looking for an evening out in Indianapolis? With the Devour Indy event, you can get a great deal at dozens of restaurants. The deals are a discounted three course dinner or a discounted lunch at some of Indianapolis’ most frequented restaurants.

Shoefly Public House and Longbranch are two of the participating restaurants, and chef and owner Craig Mariutto stopped by News 18 This Morning with a preview of some of what his dining establishments will be offering for Devour Indy.

At Shoefly Public House, Mariutto is offering a 2 for $20 lunch deal and a 2 for $35 dinner deal.

“It ends up being a three course meal with a choice of a couple starters and two of our entrees,” explained Mariutto. “We have apple cider brined brisket with a date mustarda, white beans and rutabaga. The other option is chicken with rosemary polenta and onion gravy. One of our choices for dessert is a griddle carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.”

Mariutto added, “Normally, an entree is $17 or $18, so you’re essentially getting a starter and dessert for free.”

If you want to make a night of it, several Indianapolis hotels are partnering with Devour Indy and offering a discount rate.

To see all of the participating restaurants and their menu options, as well as the participating hotels, go to the Devour Indy website. The Devour Indy promotion goes on from now until Sunday, Feb. 5.

