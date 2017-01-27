Graduates of The Excel Center receive their diplomas

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – It was time to switch the tassels for graduates of The Excel Center in Lafayette.

The Excel Center is a charter school for adults, working to earn a Core-40 High School Diploma, college credit and certifications. It’s operated by Goodwill Education Initiatives.

Graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas Friday night.

Eric Walker is happy he made the decision to go back to school. He said anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

“Just stay focused. If you want to do it, you can do it. That’s really all it is. If you want something, you can go get it, if you want it,” said Walker.

This group joined 350 others who graduated throughout the state this month.

