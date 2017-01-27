Lafayette invests in $160,000 study to improve the Five Points District

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The city of Lafayette is looking to improve the Five Points District, but first it’s investing in a nine-month study.

The $161,010 contract allows MKSK to look at possible improvements in traffic flow, development, pedestrian and bike-friendly pathways in the area as well as specific feedback from residents and business owners.

Craig Carney owns Budget Bedding and Galore on the corner of Main and South streets. He’s been at that location for about four years, and knows a thing or two about what might be helpful in the area.

“The Five Points is real famous so we would like to see a lot more lighting and definitely parking,” said Carney. “We were two doors down, and that’s the one thing we lacked for our business.”

Carney is happy the city is investing in the district and can’t wait to make his voice heard.

“And if they will adhere to some of that stuff that we say, that’s going to be great for us and the community,” said Carney.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said this study is a way to continue the city’s progress.

“You’re either growing, or you’re dying or you’re going backwards,” said Roswarski. “And we’re committed to be moving forward.”

Preserving the area’s history is a priority for the city. That’s a part of the contract as well.

“It’s still close to downtown amenities, it’s still close to Purdue University,” said Roswarski. “[There’s] a lot of arts, and culture and different things like that.”

The project gets underway in the next month, and that’s when an online portal should be created to check for project updates.

People can give feedback on there and learn about upcoming events regarding the project.

Public forums should start this spring or early summer.

Carney’s excitement isn’t limited to his own suggestions.

“I would look forward to any new business coming in or any kind of structures that would benefit the five points intersection,” said Carney.

