Lafayette man formally charged in domestic stabbing case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times has been formally charged.

Diamonte W. Baker, 25, was charged with several felonies, including attempted murder, Thursday morning.

Officers from the Lafayette Police Department responded Sunday, Jan. 22, at about 8:30 a.m. to the 600 block of South 24th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed.

Court records state the woman suffered an 8-inch cut to the neck and a large cut on her back. She was bleeding heavily when police arrived.

Both the female victim and Baker were taken to area hospitals with stab wounds.

Baker was released from the hospital and arrested. The woman remained in the hospital with a lacerated kidney that required surgery.

Baker and the victim told police someone broke into the apartment and stabbed both of them, court records show. Further investigation revealed Baker allegedly stabbed himself multiple times and tried to convince the victim to go along with the story of a third party stabbing them both. The victim told police she initially went along with it out of fear Baker would kill her.

Baker’s charges include:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Battery

Battery By Means of a Deadly Weapon

Domestic Battery By Means of a Deadly Weapon

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Criminal Recklessness

False Informing

Intimidation

If anyone has information on the case, please contact Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

