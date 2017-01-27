McCutcheon HS graduate making film debut

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local actor is making his film debut this weekend in downtown Lafayette.

2016 McCutcheon High School graduate Jarrett Maier is starring in the independent film “The Things We’ve Seen.” It premieres Saturday night at the Lafayette Theater.

Director Trey Manchester is from Crown Point, Indiana, and the movie was filmed entirely in Northwest Indiana.

Maier and Manchester met last year while attending Columbia College in Chicago. The two are now taking to the road and visiting towns around the Midwest.

Maier hopes to inspire other people to follow their dreams.

“I really wanted to represent my city and show aspiring actors and people who have any other career interest that with hard work and drive, you can accomplish many great things in the state of Indiana,” he said.

Manchester said they chose Lafayette for the premiere to give Maier’s family and friends the first look.

“He’s being bugged all the time about when it’s coming out. For his support base, this was a chance to say, ‘Here’s what you guys have been waiting on for the last year.’ Kind of give that back to them as sort of a thanks for supporting him through the journey,” Manchester said.

The premiere of “The Things We’ve Seen” airs Saturday at the Lafayette Theater, 600 Main St., in downtown Lafayette. Doors open at 5 p.m. with chances to meet the cast and director, followed by the screening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.

Manchester said the film is appropriate for ages 13 and older.

