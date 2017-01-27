Michigan nearly flawless in 90-60 rout of Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Derrick Walton scored 21 points on a nearly flawless night for Michigan, and the Wolverines routed Indiana 90-60 on Thursday night for their most lopsided victory over the Hoosiers since 1998.

Moe Wagner scored 14 points for the Wolverines (14-7, 4-4 Big Ten) and Duncan Robinson added 13. Michigan went 11 of 20 from 3-point range and was never seriously threatened after racing out to an early 14-point lead.

It was the largest margin of victory for Michigan in the series since a 112-64 win in 1998.

Indiana (14-7, 4-4) nearly matched Michigan’s torrid shooting in the first half, but the Hoosiers trailed 50-35 at halftime because they couldn’t take care of the ball. The second half wasn’t much different. Indiana finished the game with 16 turnovers to Michigan’s six.

Robert Johnson led Indiana with 14 points.

Michigan jumped out to an 18-4 lead and led 26-9 after a 3-pointer by Robinson. At that point, Indiana coach Tom Crean called his second timeout of the half, but it was no use. A 3-pointer by backup big man Mark Donnal put Michigan up 32-13.

The Wolverines were relentless. An 8-0 run that included 3-pointers by Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and D.J. Wilson made it 67-42 not long after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The list of teams that could have beaten Michigan on a night like this is probably a short one, but the Hoosiers actually shot well enough to make a game of it — 55 percent from the field and 7 of 13 from 3-point range. What they didn’t do was take care of the ball, and Indiana’s turnover problems are holding back what is otherwise an impressive offensive team.

Michigan: Everything came together for the Wolverines, who still have work to do to secure an NCAA Tournament spot but served notice Thursday of how good they can be when they’re at their best. Michigan shot 63 percent from the field and even outperformed Indiana on the boards.

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers play at Northwestern on Sunday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines should be brimming with confidence when they head to East Lansing on Sunday to take on rival Michigan State.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...